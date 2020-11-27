LIAT returns to the skies on Monday

...seven destination on scaled-down operation

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts - A scaled-down LIAT operation will begin on Monday, November 30 and will see the airline only servicing seven destinations before including additional territories during the normally busy Christmas period.

Confirmation on the return was made on Wednesday evening (Nov. 25) via a media release, where it was outlined that Antigua, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and St. Vincent were the limited destinations upon resumption of service for the airline.

Upon Monday's resumption, the airline will begin operating flights five days a week across the LIAT network impacted by the airline’s suspension of commercial services.

LIAT, like many other airlines, stopped operating across the region due to border closures resulting from the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, the airline indicated that it would shortly announce the addition of other destinations to the schedule for December 2020.

“The airline has completed all the training and regulatory requirements for the territories for the November 30th start. Also, several new procedures have been implemented to ensure the safety of staff and passengers as well as reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19. These include the mandatory wearing of masks at check-in and onboard, enhancement in its cleaning and sanitisation protocols, and new boarding procedures,” the airline said in its statement.

The airline had to scale back operations due to the COVID-19 hole that was left following the closure of borders.

The company was left with over EC$100 million in debt and the board of directors, along with the then shareholder governments, were forcing the airline to be liquidated. However, Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, had fought for a scale-down operation to ensure it remains functional.

According to the airline, passengers could book flights via the LIAT website (www.liat.com) or the Reservations Call Centre.



The airline has also published its policy for persons who would want to utilise their credits to book flights during the new limited schedule. However, passengers seeking refunds would have to await the outcome of the administration’s process.